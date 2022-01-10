Tyler Bowen named Virginia Tech’s offensive coordinator/TEs coach

Jacksonville Jaguars tight ends coach Tyler Bowen walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Miami Dolphins 23-20. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry announced that Tyler Bowen has joined the Hokies coaching staff to serve as the offensive coordinator/tight ends coach. The veteran coach who has a dozen years of experience most recently served as the tight ends coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Pry and Bowen spent time together on Penn State’s staff from 2018-2020.

During his time in State College, he mentored 2021 NFL second-round pick TE Pat Freiermuth, who hauled in eight touchdowns in 2020, the second-most of any tight end in the FBS that season.

Bowen also had stops at his alma mater Maryland, Fordham and Towson in 2013 where he helped lead the Tigers to the FCS Championship Game and a No. 2 national ranking.