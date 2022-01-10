Virginia Tech announces vaccination policy for indoor sporting events

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech is putting a COVID-19 vaccine policy into place for anyone attending an indoor sporting event.

Starting Saturday, January 15, you’ll need a COVID-19 vaccine if you want to go see a Virginia Tech basketball game at Cassell Coliseum this season. Either that, or show a negative COVID-19 test or proof of a vaccine medical exemption.

The newly announced policy was developed in conjunction with campus officials and the university’s COVID-19 task force, as well as guidance from health professionals and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the athletic department.

This policy requires that everyone 12 and older attending an indoor event show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination, proof of a vaccine medical exemption or the result of a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test taken within 72 hours of the event.

Face masks continue to be required and must be worn during all home indoor athletic events.

Ad

Upon entry to an indoor venue, one of the following will be required:

An official, government-issued vaccination card listing the guest’s name and dates the last dose was administered

A photo or digital version of an official government-issued vaccination card listing the guest’s name and dates the last dose was administered

A printed or digital negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test taken within 72 hours of the event that includes the guest’s name and date the last test was taken

For guests with vaccine medical exemptions, proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test taken within 72 hours of the event that includes the guest’s name and date the last test was taken

For Virginia Tech students, a valid Hokie Passport

Those who cannot provide the required documentation will not be allowed to enter the event.

Those not willing to comply with the policy will not be eligible for any type of refund.