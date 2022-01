ROANOKE, Va. – In their second meeting this season, William Fleming defeated Roanoke Catholic 70-45. The Colonels were led by Elijah Mitchell’s game-high 20 points. Isaac Higgs added 12 while Miles Wilson dropped 8 pointes. The Celtics were led by Josiah Banks’ 16 points.

William Fleming knocked down eight 3-pointers in the win while Roanoke Catholic made just 4 and was held to only two fourth quarter field goals.