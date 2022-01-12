Patrick Henry girls get district win over Blacksburg

ROANOKE, Va. – In Tuesday night girls prep action, the Patrick Henry girls basketball team defeated Blacksburg 51-29 in a River Ridge district game. A quick 6-0 run by the Bruins in the second quarter closed the deficit to 17-13.

But the Patriots went into halftime leading 25-15, on their way to a 51-29 victory.

Other girls scores from Tuesday night included:

-Carroll County 78, James River-Buchanan 13

-Christiansburg 58, Hidden Valley 22

-Dan River 57, Gretna 30

-George Wythe-Wytheville 50, Grayson County 30

-Jefferson Forest 55, Timberlake Christian 20

-Parry McCluer 63, Bath County 10

-Pulaski County 84, Cave Spring 38

-Roanoke Catholic 48, New Covenant 30

-Roanoke Valley Christian 49, Ridgeview Christian 44

-Rural Retreat 55, Chilhowie 51