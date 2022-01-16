Washington & Lee takes down Roanoke 77-57 on the hardwoods

SALEM, Va. – The Washington & Lee Generals won their third straight ODAC game on Saturday, taking down 15th-ranked Roanoke College 77-57.

The Generals were led by Gus Wise who scored a career-high 22 points in the win. He shot 5-of-6 from beyond the arc. Robert DiSibio added 19 points in the victory as Washington & Lee shot 49 percent from the field.

As for the Maroons it was their second straight loss. They were held to just 23 percent (5 three-pointers) on the day. Efosa U-Edosomwan and Justin Kuthan each tallied 13 points. The two Northside products Kasey Draper and Nick Price combined for just 13 points in the loss.

Roanoke is scheduled to host Ferrum on Monday while Washingto & Lee will host Guilford on Wednesday.