Half-court buzzer beater puts Miami over Virginia Tech 78-75

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Kameron McGusty had 19 points to lead five Miami players scoring in double figures and Charlie Moore hit a half-court shot at the buzzer to help the Hurricanes beat Virginia Tech 78-75. Jordan Miller scored 18 points and Moore finished with 13. Isaiah Wong and Sam Waardenburg added 12 points apiece for Miami (15-5, 7-2 ACC).

“We could’ve handled that better but I’ll take that shot from that kid any day of the week,” said Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young.

Hunter Cattoor missed a 3-point shot for Virginia Tech and the Hurricanes grabbed the rebound and called a timeout with 1.8 seconds left before Moore banked in a runner as time expired.

“I like the look. It’s a play we run in practice all the time and in games it’s a shot I’ve made in practice and games too so I’m not down on myself for the shot I took,” said Hunter Cattoor. “I just missed it.”

Keve Aluma had 14 points for Virginia Tech (10-10, 2-7) while Cattoor, Nahiem Alleyne and Darius Maddox scored 13 apiece.

Virginia Tech committed 12 turnovers in the first half, leading to 18 points for Miami. The Hokies were much better in the second half with only 2.

“Sloppy basketball disgusts me, irritates the fool of me, just the carelessness but we got that shored up in the second half,” said Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young.

The Hokies move to to a 10-10 overall record, 2-7 in the ACC. They will play at Florida State Saturday.