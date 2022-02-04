1st and 10 Trophy Tour: William Fleming’s DaShawn Lewis

Roanoke, Va. – The 1st and 10 ‘Trophy Tour’ stopped back through the Star City. Colonels quarterback DaShawn Lewis has been a dynamic playmaker in coach Jamar Lovelace’s offense for three seasons. This fall he was especially dangerous in Week 5. Lewis rolled up 388 yards of total offense, including 262 and 3 touchdown passes. He finished with the Gettysburg Address -four score! - in the shutout of Harrisonburg. Thursday, with his teammates and coach Jamar Lovelace on hand, Your truly(John Appicello) along with Brooke Leonard turned over the hardware to the departing senior team leader.

“Everybody sees him on Friday nights and the plays that he makes. But what they don’t know is that he’s a great student and a great guy and just the way he has represented us in this football family has been amazing,” Coach Lovelace says.

“Well it is really special. A lot of us grew up playing football together so we were really close, and then we just followed the footsteps of the seniors in front of us. It turned out we have a good program that is up and coming, ” Lewis says.