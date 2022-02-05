29º
Adam Ward Classic: Glenvar over Salem Boys 81-70

John Appicello, Sports Director

Salem, Va. – Boys score: Glenvar 81, Salem 70. Highlanders Stephen Barber eclipses the 1000 point mark.

Girls score: Salem 47, Glenvar 42.

All games at Glenvar HS in 2022. All proceeds benefit the Adam Ward Scholarship administered through the SEF&AA

Full Slate of Games Saturday:

North Cross vs Liberty 10 am

William Fleming vs LCA 11:45

Carroll Co. vs Spotswood (Girls) 1:30

Patrick Henry vs West Point 3:15

Roanoke Catholic vs. Auburn 5

Cave Spring vs. Lord Botetourt 6:45

Radford vs. Northside 8:15

