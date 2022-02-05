Adam Ward Classic: Glenvar over Salem Boys 81-70

Salem, Va. – Boys score: Glenvar 81, Salem 70. Highlanders Stephen Barber eclipses the 1000 point mark.
Girls score: Salem 47, Glenvar 42.
All games at Glenvar HS in 2022. All proceeds benefit the Adam Ward Scholarship administered through the SEF&AA
Full Slate of Games Saturday:
North Cross vs Liberty 10 am
William Fleming vs LCA 11:45
Carroll Co. vs Spotswood (Girls) 1:30
Patrick Henry vs West Point 3:15
Roanoke Catholic vs. Auburn 5
Cave Spring vs. Lord Botetourt 6:45
Radford vs. Northside 8:15