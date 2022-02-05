Fellow curlers celebrate Australia's mixed doubles curling history, progress

Australia's Tahli Gill throws the stone during a recent game of the mixed doubles curling tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympic games.

Canada's John Morris can no longer coach Australia's Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt as he is competing against them in the Beijing Games curling mixed doubles event, but he says he is proud that the pair have achieved their dream by reaching the Olympics.

Morris, who won the Olympic gold medal in mixed doubles with Kaitlyn Lawes four years ago in Pyeongchang, helped Gill and Hewitt become the first Australian curlers to compete at the Games. And even though they have lost all of their matches so far the Canadian is proud of the pair.

"They're very good friends of mine," Morris said of the Australians. "It hurts me to see them not succeeding.

"But I think they've made wonderful strides to get to the Olympics, just to be here ... I'm very, very proud of them.

"They were considered a very long shot to make the Olympics, so the fact that they're here, and they are the first ever curling team from Australia, it's great.

"That's the thing we've got to remember here -- three years ago, they had a dream to come to the Olympics, and it was a long shot dream. And they made that dream reality."