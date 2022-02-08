Beekman 3 gives Virginia stunning 69-68 win over No. 7 Duke

Virginia guard Reece Beekman, center left, celebrates with guard Kihei Clark (0) while Duke guard Trevor Keels (1) looks on as the clock runs out at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Durham, N.C. Beekman hit a 3-point shot with under three seconds for the go-ahead and eventual game-winning points. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

DURHAM, N.C. – Reece Beekman hit a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining as Virginia knocked off No. 7 Duke 69-68. It was just the second 3-pointer on 12 attempts for the Cavaliers. Jayden Gardner scored 17 points, Kadin Shedrick posted a career-high 16 points and Armaan Franklin had 11 points. Virginia (15-9, 9-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won three games in a row. Foul-plagued Mark Williams scored 16 points and Trevor Keels got all 12 of his points in the second half for Duke. Paolo Banchero was held to a season-low nine points and his desperation 3 hit the side of the backboard to end the game.

Duke’s 29 first half points were its second lowest in a half this season and ties for its third-fewest in a half this season.

Monday night proved to be Virginia’s first top-10 road win since February of 2019 when it defeated then- No. 8 North Carolina 69-61.