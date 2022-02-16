1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Parry McCluer’s Landon Catlett

Buena Vista, Va. – The 1st and 10 trophy tour rolls to Buena Vista for one of the three main awards for the season. --The Josh Leonard “Character, Courage and Commitment” award.

This year’s winner is the Fightin’ Blues sophomore Landon Catlett. Catlett lost his father Eric before the season, due to complications from a car accident. But he carried on, with the help of a supportive family, team, school and community, to continue playing--and showed all of us character, courage and commitment at levels most of us will never understand. 10 Sports Eric Johnson was alongside to deliver the hardware to our winner of perhaps the most important award we give every season.

“It truly means a lot to me. I really wasn’t expecting this. I thought this was just going to be another school day and then practice coming up afterwards. But it was a really big surprise for me. It just tells me I have a fan base behind me, my family, friends, coaches and even my principal and everybody else,” Catlett says.

Landon is also a member of the Fighting Blues basketball team who is eager to make a run at back-to-back state titles.