North Carolina snaps Virginia Tech’s six-game win streak with 65-57 victory

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Caleb Love scored 21 points with seven assists and North Carolina defeated Virginia Tech 65-57 to snap the Hokies’ six-game winning streak. Armando Bacot had 15 rebounds and scored all 12 of his points in the second half for his 20th double-double this season and also blocked five shots. Brady Manek added 14 points and RJ Davis had 10 for North Carolina, which beat the Hokies by 10 on Jan. 24 and have four straight wins over Virginia Tech. Keve Aluma scored 16 points with nine rebounds and Justyn Mutts added 10 points for the Hokies.

