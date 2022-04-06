William Byrd sends 17 athletes to the next level

VINTON, Va. – The Terriers had 17 athletes put pen to paper during their spring signing day on Wednesday.
Baseball:
1. Trenton Sayers – Ferrum College
2. Ross Divers – Emory and Henry
3. Hunter Sipe – VMI
Softball:
1. Maddy Tuck – Liberty University
2. Keely Hoal – Roanoke College
3. Amber Vaughn – Roanoke College
Boys Lacrosse:
1. Cole Spencer – Limestone University
Girls Soccer:
1. Anna Milliron – Ferrum College
2. Riley Firebaugh – Emory and Henry
Boys Soccer:
1. Landon Niday – Hampton Sydney
Swim:
1. Austin Nielsen – Roanoke College
Track:
1. Sela Beatty – Radford University
2. Emma Dalton – Barton College
Football:
1. Hunter Richards – Emory and Henry
2. Peyton Fuchs – Ferrum College
Cheer:
1. Ashlynn Remine – Barton College
2. Emma Dalton – Barton College