William Byrd sends 17 athletes to the next level

VINTON, Va. – The Terriers had 17 athletes put pen to paper during their spring signing day on Wednesday.

Baseball:

1. Trenton Sayers – Ferrum College

2. Ross Divers – Emory and Henry

3. Hunter Sipe – VMI

Softball:

1. Maddy Tuck – Liberty University

2. Keely Hoal – Roanoke College

3. Amber Vaughn – Roanoke College

Boys Lacrosse:

1. Cole Spencer – Limestone University

Girls Soccer:

1. Anna Milliron – Ferrum College

2. Riley Firebaugh – Emory and Henry

Boys Soccer:

1. Landon Niday – Hampton Sydney

Swim:

1. Austin Nielsen – Roanoke College

Track:

1. Sela Beatty – Radford University

2. Emma Dalton – Barton College

Football:

1. Hunter Richards – Emory and Henry

2. Peyton Fuchs – Ferrum College

Cheer:

1. Ashlynn Remine – Barton College

2. Emma Dalton – Barton College