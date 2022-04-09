41º

Liberty quarterback competition will carry into fall camp

Spring scrimmage game does little to separate 4 competitors

John Appicello, Sports Director

Lynchburg, Va. – “We’re probably still unclear. I kinda have three my mind , but I’m not sure a fourth one couldn’t do it too. I think kids are different when the lights come on, you know? I have a sneaking suspicion that a couple of these guys when it gets real may change a little bit. I’ve had that in the past,” Liberty head football coach Hugh Freeze says.

The four contestants are: four-year Baylor starter and Utah transfer Charlie Brewer, a talented a versatile redshirt freshman Caidon Salter, 6-6 Redshirt Freshman Nate Hampton, who threw a td pass today(in the spring game), as did Johnathan Bennett, who enters his fourth year in the program.

And while plenty of questions remain on offense, there are no such concerns on defense. As 15 spring game drives resulted in just three scores.

