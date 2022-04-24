Red Sox fall to RiverDogs 10-6

SALEM, Va. – In Carolina League action Saturday night, the Charleston RiverDogs defeated the Salem Red Sox 10-6. It proved to be the third straight loss for Salem who will have a chance to end that losing streak Sunday when the two teams meet at 5:05 p.m.

Charleston opened the game scoring 7 runs in the first two innings, for an early 2-1 advantage. Salem’s bats came to life late as it managed to score in five of the last six innings. But it wasn’t enough as Charleston’s pitchers tallied 14 strikeouts in the victory.