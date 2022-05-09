Patrick Henry holds signing day for six students

ROANOKE, Va. – Monday’s signing at Patrick Henry High School featured 6 students that represented five sports programs and the ROTC program.

Monet Malek will be in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference as she attends Ferrum College and suit up for the Panthers’ girls lacrosse program. She won’t be alone in the ODAC as standout basketball player Abbie Baker will play for Randolph College. She’s played a key role in the Patriots’ state tournament runs the past few seasons.

She’ll leave Patrick Henry as one of the best swimmers in program history as Morgan Smith will venture out to Washington & Lee. She’ll be joined in Lexington by standout track athlete Evan Langhammer. He recently set a new record in the pole vault section of the Cosmopolitan Track and Field Meet.

Sophia Crawford will run cross country at nearby Radford University after devoting hard work and dedication to perfecting her craft throughout her high school tenure.

Ad

Following in the footsteps of some of her family members, Ressa Devers will be attending Wake Forest University -- but not for sports. Patrick Henry AFJROTC instructor Lieutenant Colonel Boyd has been at the school for 19 years and has never had a recipient of a highly competitive three-year Army ROTC scholarship, until now. It will cover most if not all of her tuition costs. Boyd highlighted Devers’ commitment and strong leadership abilities that have stood above the rest during her time as a Patriot.

“When they came to me and said ‘Hey I know you’re doing a signing. Could she get recognized?’ I said 100%,” said Patrick Henry athletic director Patricia Sheedy. “It’s all the characteristics we want in an athlete -- leadership and dedication -- so those qualities seem to fit right in. So we were very proud to have her be part of our celebration. We’re proud of what she’s accomplished and she’s going to a top academic school -- free ride and an opportunity we all would like to have.”