Roanoke defeats Lynchburg, advances to ODAC baseball final

ROANOKE, Va. – They mustered only 2 runs on five hits but it was enough for the Roanoke College Maroons to earn a win in the ODAC baseball tournament. Roanoke will now face Shenandoah on Sunday, and with 2 wins, can claim the ODAC title.

Roanoke first took the lead in the second inning when Jonny Wall scored on a sacrifice groundout. Lynchburg answered in the fifth when Cameron Lane reached based on a fielders choice, scoring Carrson Atkins.

The game would go to extras where Hunter Andrews also reached base on a fielders choice but a bad thrown led to Jacob Bonzon scoring the decisive run for the 2-1 win.

Roanoke will face Shenandoah at 10 a.m. Sunday with an “if necessary” game to follow at 1 p.m. The Maroons will need to win both for a chance to hoist the ODAC Baseball title.