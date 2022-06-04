Hokies outslug Wright State to Open NCAA regional play

Blacksburg, Va. – Behind a combined 10 hits from outfielders Nick Biddison and Gavin Cross, Virginia Tech baseball defeated Wright State 15-9 on Friday night at English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park in the nightcap of the first day of the Blacksburg Regional. Tech (42-12) racked up 19 hits on the night – a game that lasted 4 hours, 10 minutes – while it was paced by starter Drue Hackenburg (4.0 IP, 4 K) and relief pitcher Christian Worley (3.1 IP, 5 K) on the mound.

“The atmosphere was great. I don’t know that we’re ready to celebrate anything yet to be quite honest with you. I would say though that a night like tonight with the crowd and hosting an NCAA Tournament game here takes a lot. There’s a lot of work that goes into getting to this stage amongst coaches, players, and administrators. To have the support of all these people here means a lot. That’s a four hour plus game and they hung in there. We’re really appreciative of that and I need them to come back. I think our guys enjoy playing in front of that crowd. If you like watching college baseball, that was a good game to watch. There was a lot of offense in that game, ups and downs, and pitchers having to come in and dig deep for things. I think hopefully Blacksburg is getting to be more and more of a baseball place. It’s already a football place. It’s a sports place in general, but hopefully our guys are starting to turn it into a baseball place too,” Hokies Head Coach John Szefc says.

The Hokies will face Columbia (31-16) on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET, with the winner going to the regional final.