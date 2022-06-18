Valley Girls Junior Open to tee off Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – The 5th annual Valley Girls Junior Open is set to tee off this weekend at Hunting Hills Country Club. This will be the first time the event will take place there.

The Valley Junior Girls Open was created by a committee of interested enthusiasts aimed at growing girl’s golf in Western Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley by hosting a competitive tournament and raise money for a scholarship.

“[In other tournaments] when a girl shoots a good score, the boy gets the headline. I got irritated at that and the year before we started this tournament, of the 6 classifications in high school, the girls won 4,” said John Griffith who helped create the event which premiered in 2018.

In recent years, the event has attracted upwards of nearly two dozen girls from out of state. In 2019, the Valley Girls Junior Open partnered with the Peggy Kirk Bell Girls Golf Tour based out of Greensboro, North Carolina. The non-profit foundation operates over 80 girls only events annually in the Eastern United States.

Two scholarships will be presented on Saturday night at a formal dinner where Sierra Campbell, women’s golf head coach at University of North Georgia, will serve as guest speaker.

