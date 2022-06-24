Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma agrees to deal with Grizzlies

(John Minchillo, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma (22) shoots over Notre Dame's Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Tech forward Keve Aluma has agreed to a free agent deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, according to ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony via Twitter.

Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma has agreed to a free agent deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, a source told ESPN. The 6'9 big man was a first-team All-ACC player last season. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 24, 2022

The ALL-ACC player averaged 15.8 points per game to guide the Hokies to their first-ever ACC tournament title. He recorded a team-high eight double-doubles including to in the ACC championship run.

Aluma worked out for the Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics leading up to Thursday night’s NBA Draft.

Aluma’s college career began with head coach Mike Young at Wofford before following coach Young to Virginia Tech. He started all 58 games he appeared in from 2020-2022.

Time to Grind

Only the beginning !!!🙏🏾 — Keve Aluma (@AlumaKeve) June 24, 2022

Another big man from a Commonwealth school will also be hitting the hardwoods. Richmond’s Grant Golden will play summer league with the Atlanta Hawks.