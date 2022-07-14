72º

Lea Summer Basketball League moves into 7th year

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

John Appicello, Sports Director

Roanoke, Va. – Since it’s inception in 2015 the “Lea Youth Outdoor Basketball League” has sought to serve a two-fold purpose: strengthen relationships with community and police, and provide a positive environment through sports. Currently in its seventh year it continues to provide an outlet for kids to learn the game of basketball.

“On Tuesday nights we have instructional basketball for the younger group to learn how to dribble and we have good people like Joe Gaither and Mackenzie working with them. One important part of it is we want police officers to be here because in the initial startup we wanted to bring people together, especially young people, to meet with police officers,” Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea says.

While Tuesdays are reserved for fundamentals and training, Thursdays serve as the traditional game nights. That will continue through the end of the month.

