Hendriks, Romano, Williams added to All-Star rosters

NEW YORK – Houston's Justin Verlander, the Yankees' Gerrit Cole and Atlanta's Max Fried won't be active for the All-Star Game after weekend starts.

Relievers Liam Hendriks of the Chicago White Sox, Jordan Romano of Toronto and Devin Williams of Milwaukee replaced them on the active rosters for Tuesday's game at Dodger Stadium, Major League Baseball said Sunday.

About a dozen players have changed from the original rosters announced July 6 and 8.

Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Tyler Anderson, Miami first baseman Garrett Cooper, San Diego infielder Jake Cronenworth, San Francisco left-hander Carlos Rodón, Toronto infielder Santiago Espinal, Boston designated hitter J.D. Martinez, Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley and Texas shortstop Corey Seager were among previous additions.

Houston second baseman Jose Altuve, Astros DH Yordan Álvarez, St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado, Miami second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., Milwaukee closer Josh Hader, Philadelphia DH Bryce Harper, Rodón and Toronto outfielder George Springer were among those who dropped out, most of them because of injuries.

Altuve was replaced in the starting lineup by Cleveland’s Andrés Giménez, Chisholm by the New York Mets' Jeff McNeil and Harper by Atlanta’s William Contreras.

