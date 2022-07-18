Got the call: Gavin Cross taken 9th in the 2022 MLB Draft

Virginia Tech's Gavin Cross (19) runs to first base during an NCAA baseball game on Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

ROANOKE, Va. – He was considered a top prospect by many in the 2022 MLB Draft and Virginia Tech Hokies outfielder Gavin Cross didn’t wait long Sunday night to get the call.

The Hokies outfielder was selected 9th by the Kansas City Royals in the opening round of the Draft. The Bristol, Tennessee native displayed his talent and power during his time in Blacksburg. Cross was an All-ACC First Team selection and a pivotal part of the Hokies Super Regionals run in the NCAA Tournament.

Cross a posted a .340 career average for Virginia Tech with 28 home runs.

Gavin Cross becomes the first hitter selected in the first round since Franklin Stubbs was taken by the Dodgers in 1982.