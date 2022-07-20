Salem receives state funds for Stagg Bowl and CIAA

Salem, Va. – The City of Salem is getting a big check to help them host a couple marquee events- the 2023 Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, and the 2022 CIAA Volleyball Championship. The city has received 25 thousand dollars thru the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s American Rescue Plan Act-Sports Marketing Incentive program. $20,150 dollars will go to the Stagg Bowl’s 50th anniversary game, while another $5500 goes to the CIAA Volleyball championship slated for this fall in Salem’s Civic Center.

“It gives you an opportunity in this case to help the CIAA for their volleyball championship. It’s basically going to cover most of the rent for the Civic Center so it’s easier on them. They can spend the money on athlete enhancements and stuff like that and then for the Stagg Bowl we’ve got money for marketing outside of the Roanoke area for the top teams in 2023 and it will cover most of the staffing that the NCAA has to pay for for the Stagg Bowl in ‘23,” Harveycutter explained.

Salem has received a total of five grants from the Virginia Tourism Corporation since 2020 totaling 65-thousand dollars.