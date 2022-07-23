Titans wrap up draft class with Malik Willis’ deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Titans have wrapped up the last of their nine-man draft class just ahead of training camp by agreeing to terms on a multi-year contract with quarterback Malik Willis. The Titans announced the deal Saturday.

#Titans agree to terms with rookie QB Malik Willis ✍🏽 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) July 23, 2022

That’s a day after agreeing to terms with second-round selection cornerback Roger McCreary. Willis was the Titans’ second pick in the third round at No. 86 overall. He also was the third quarterback taken overall in the April draft. He’s highest quarterback drafted by Tennessee since taking Marcus Mariota at No. 2 overall in 2015. The Atlanta native started at Auburn before transferring to Liberty.