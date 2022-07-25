Cavalier football seeking balanced offense in new regime

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – As the college football season approaches, change has come in Charlottesville. While Virginia has talented skill players returning on offense, the way they execute may look a little different.

Over the past few seasons, quarterback Brennan Armstrong has found a way to simply make things work. Whether it was by design, or on the fly, the Cavaliers found a way to march down the field. But it’s the element of surprise that first year head coach Tony Elliott wants to cut down on in his offensive scheme.

“This year, we’re establishing a new offensive system for the future, and we’ll use the guys that are there and obviously times where we’ll highlight the guys in the system,” Elliott said. “But, I think for us, as we’re establishing the foundation, culture and everything from the beginning, we have to get back to being a balanced team on offense.”

“Being with the coaches in the offensive staff room, learning all the new stuff they want to put in and the things we already have installed, so I got a pretty good grasp already,” Armstrong said. “It’s just a matter of running it over and over again now and becoming really good at it. So I’m looking forward to that in fall camp, just going over it, over and over again each day, and patting it all down and making sure we understand what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Armstrong has accounted for nearly 7,000 passing yards during his career in Charlottesville and nearly 1,000 rushing.