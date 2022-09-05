Liberty’s Brewer out five to eight weeks with fractured hand

LYNCHBURG, Va. – During his weekly press conference Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze said quarterback Charlie Brewer is expected to miss anywhere from five to eight weeks after fracturing his hand.

“Charlie is having his scan tomorrow [Tuesday] and then surgery to follow,” Freeze said. “The scan is to see if they will put either a pin or a plate in it. If it’s a plate they think he can be back earlier, 5-6 weeks. If it’s a pin, probably 7-8 weeks.

The injury wasn’t obvious on Saturday night during the Flames season opener at Southern Miss. It happened on a 2nd and 12 play midway through the first quarter. As Brewer released a pass, his throwing hand came down on the helmet of TQ Newsome who made a hit on the quarterback.

The six-year senior stayed in the game and even took a few more snaps before he was replaced by Jonathan Bennett.

Liberty eventually turned to to its third-string quarterback, Kaidon Salter, in the 4th quarter. The Tennessee transfer passed for 148 yards and two touchdowns--leading the Flames to a 29-27 victory after four overtime periods.

“There’s been no secret that we’ve felt like he’s extremely talented,” Freeze said. The staff is hopeful this will be added motivation to Salter’s limitless potential.

As for the Flames home opener with UAB, Freeze said the program is still game planning for who will get the start.