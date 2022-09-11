Halfway there: Virginia Tech leads Boston College 17-3 at halftime

Virginia Tech running back Keshawn King (23) runs the ball during an NCAA college football game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – It’s halftime in Blacksburg where the Virginia Tech Hokies lead the Boston College Eagles 17-3.

The Hokies started the game on defense and that unit found an early spark. On just the second play of the game, Armani Chapman intercepted BC’s Phil Jurkovec and returned it to the Eagles 25-yard line. Virginia Tech would cash in with a 1-yard touchdown rush from Jalen Holston for the 7-0 advantage.

The lead was 10-0 in the second quarter when Keshawn King found a seam and bolted 65 yards for another Hokies touchdown, giving them a commanding 17-0 lead.

Virginia Tech’s defense played mad in the first half – creating all sorts of pressure and havoc for the Eagles’ offense. Their three points came from the foot of sophomore kicker Connor Lytton – a Christiansburg native and Radford High School graduate.