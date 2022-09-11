68º

Sports

VMI tops Bucknell for first win of 2022 season

Rice rushes for 107 yards in the Keydets victory

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: College Football, VMI Keydets, Bucknell Bison, Lexington, SOCON
VMI defeats Bucknell 24-14 (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – VMI’s rushing attack was a two-headed monster with the likes of Rashad Raymond and Lord Botetourt product Hunter Rice and the Keydets defense flexed its muscles in a 24-14 win over Bucknell.

Rice toted the rock 24 times for 107 yards and a touchdown while Raymond added 70 yards and a score of his own. As a team, VMI racked in 326 offensive yards with Seth Morgan passing for 138.

The Keydets dominated the time of possession 45:15 to just 14:45 for Bucknell.

“It’s always great to win,” said Head Coach Scott Wachenheim. “I was impressed with how our defense played, also extremely impressed with our special teams. Wet ball. We had perfect snaps, perfect execution on the field goal, punts and kickoffs.”

VMI will welcome in Cornell for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff on September 17.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter