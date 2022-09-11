VMI tops Bucknell for first win of 2022 season

ROANOKE, Va. – VMI’s rushing attack was a two-headed monster with the likes of Rashad Raymond and Lord Botetourt product Hunter Rice and the Keydets defense flexed its muscles in a 24-14 win over Bucknell.

Rice toted the rock 24 times for 107 yards and a touchdown while Raymond added 70 yards and a score of his own. As a team, VMI racked in 326 offensive yards with Seth Morgan passing for 138.

The Keydets dominated the time of possession 45:15 to just 14:45 for Bucknell.

“It’s always great to win,” said Head Coach Scott Wachenheim. “I was impressed with how our defense played, also extremely impressed with our special teams. Wet ball. We had perfect snaps, perfect execution on the field goal, punts and kickoffs.”

VMI will welcome in Cornell for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff on September 17.