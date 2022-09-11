Wentz tosses 4 TDs, Commanders come back to beat Jaguars

LANDOVER, Md. – Carson Wentz threw for four touchdown passes to make up for two interceptions in Washington’s 28-22 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in his Commanders debut. The team was known as the Commanders for the first time.

It was Wentz’s first four TD game since 2017 when he tore the ACL in his left knee while with Philadelphia. He beat former Eagles coach Doug Pederson in his first game in charge of the Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence was picked off with just over a minute left to end any chance of a Jacksonville comeback.