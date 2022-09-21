Cavaliers understand winning in the Dome at Syracuse will be a challenge

Charlottesville, Va. – The Cavaliers of Tony Elliott will open ACC play this week on the road at undefeated Syracuse.

UVA is coming off what can only be described as a close call against ODU. But they got it done on the last-second field goal.

Now on a short week, they’ll go to a unique place on Friday night.

UVA will take on Syracuse in the dome formerly known as the Carrier Dome, now the JMA Wireless Dome. Regardless of what it is called, everybody knows taking on the Orange at their place is not routine.

”Definitely they create a home field advantage they do a great job of regardless of the size of the crowd they find a way to make it loud in there the guys in my experience always play tough at home and you gotta go in them and you gotta take it from them,” coach Elliott said.

“It’s gonna be a fun game. I know that the fans down there they’re gonna be electric they’re gonna be looking too to quiet us down but we just gotta play through it not worry about that and just do what we do,” Cavaliers receiver Dontayvion Wicks said.

The Orange come in 3-0 with wins over Louisville, Connecticut, and a thriller against Purdue..where they got a game-winning 25 yd touchdown pass with 7 seconds left for the win. Virginia at Syracuse is set for 7 p.m. Friday night.