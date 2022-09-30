Liberty heads to dangerous Old Dominion contest

Lynchburg, Va. – Liberty stands 3-1 after four games, with only a 1 point loss to a nationally ranked Wake Forest team blemishing that record.

Next up --an in-state challenge with Old Dominion University.

The Flames are coming off what turned out to be a close, hard fought game with visiting Akron.

Liberty was playing with their third quarterback of the young season, and shuffling lots of other pieces due to injury.

Without making excuses, Flames coach Hugh Freeze and company are preaching offensive consistency, and they warn about a talented Monarchs offense as well.

“It’s always gonna be a good match-up. I know some of their receivers, some of their guys on their team -- so they’re a great team and we know they’re gonna bring their A-game and we’re gonna come to play too,” Flames defensive back Chris Megginson says.

“This quarterback is throwing the ball around and doing a lot of good things, so Coach Rahne is going to go in there and his staff does a good job they’ll have a good plan. We’re gonna have to be on top of our game to go in and come out of there with a win,” coach Freeze says.

Old Dominion is coming off a 3-point win over Arkansas State.

They have a win over the Hokies and just missed upsetting UVA, falling by 2 in that one.

Kick set for 6pm Saturday.