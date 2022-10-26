Elliott focusing on how to succeed at Martinsville

Martinsville, Va. – Chase Elliott isn’t thrilled with the way the Next Gen car performs on short tracks. He explained that he liked Martinsville a lot better when cars could pass each other. That said, he says as a driver, it is still up to him to find a way to succeed regardless of the environment the are face with. With regard to that, Elliott says the key to Martinsville this weekend, in his opinion, is a good qualifying effort--a good pit stops.

“We’ve got to dial-in what we need to do to be successful with the environment that we have to work with. And I think that’s gonna come down to a good qualifying effort as crazy as it is, you know? One would think that with 500 laps it would sort itself out, but I think qualifying well up there is going to be really important to to how you race,” Elliott explained.

Chase finished 10th in the spring race at Martinsville despite winning the first two stages. Green Flag is scheduled to drop shortly after 2 p.m. from the Paperclip.