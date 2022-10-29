Liberty’s Hugh Freeze receives contract extension through 2030

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University announced today it has extended its contract with head football coach Hugh Freeze for eight more seasons. Freeze has led the Flames to a 7-1 record so far this season, and has already clinched bowl eligibility.

Freeze’s 8-year-long contract averages under $5 million a year, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in Group of Five.

Liberty is in its fourth season under Freeze and has transitioned from FCS to FBS independent, and will join Conference USA starting in the 2023-2024 season.

The Flames are 33-12 with Freeze in charge, including three bowl game wins.