College Hoops Roundup: UVA men roll, VT women hold off Bucknell

Charlottesville, Blacksburg, Tuscaloosa – The 13th ranked Virginia Tech women got 22 points and 13 rebounds from preseason All-American Elizabeth Kitley in a 67-41 win over Patriot league power Bucknell out of Central Pennsylvania. Cayla King and Ashley Owusu both had 9 points as Hokies moved to 2-0 with a solid performance on their home floor.

18th-ranked UVA bounced back from a less than sharp performance Monday night in their opener against UNC Central, to blast Monmouth 89-42. The Cavaliers handled the Hawks out of New Jersey and the Colonial conference with hot shooting (52 percent from 3) and some occasional up-tempo style that is not often seen in Charlottesville. What wasn’t new was the stifling defensive effort they dropped on the visitors. Monmouth was held to 21 points per half and just 39 percent shooting for the game. UVA had ten different players score led by 15 from freshman Isaac McKneely.

Liberty was on the road at 20th ranked Alabama. The Crimson Tide roll 95-59 led by Mark Sears 22 points. Liberty got 11 from Shiloh Robinson in the loss.