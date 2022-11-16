Elliott: healing process has begun for UVA football

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – First year coach Tony Elliott was very emotional in his remarks in front of dozens of reporters Tuesday afternoon. He shared that the healing process has begun, it’s continuing and will continue for quite some time for not only the team, community and school. But also for him individually. Ellioitt said he met with the team for the first time Monday and shared just how raw and how tough that was.

“The first meeting was really, really tough...really really tough,” Elliott said. “Today was much better. We were able to transition from the pain to finding a little bit of joy and celebrating the lives of Lavel, D’Sean and Devin.”

University of Virginia athletics director, Carla Williams also shared her sentiments Tuesday alongside Elliott.

“This industry is very, very competitive, but our fans have been remarkable and shown tremendous support to Coach Elliott, to me, to our department, to our university, but especially, especially to our student-athletes,” Williams said.

Elliott said the only thing that’s been on his mind are the families of the players that were affected by the tragedy. As for Saturday’s home game with Coastal Carolina, a decision has yet to be made. Williams did say we can expect a decision on that to come “soon”. All other athletic events scheduled for this week for other Virginia athletics programs will take place as planned.