George Wythe clinches Region 1C Championship with 48-28 win over Grayson County

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – It’s hard to beat a team twice, let alone in a Region Championship, but George Wythe did just that on Saturday. The Maroons beat Grayson County 48-28 for the Region 1C title.

“These kids have been dedicated since last January, through the summer, I never had to ask the seniors and juniors ‘Where are you at?’” George Wythe head coach Brandon Harner said. “They’re always there anytime anybody in this community needs something, I call on them, they’re there and that’s why they’re good. That’s why they’re special, besides being just good athletes, which they are, and we can benefit from it but they’re just unreal kids man.”

“Really, we just needed to come out. We had to be a really physical their physical football team,” senior Laden Houston said. “They’re good, we just really had to play harder than them and this late in the season. It’s really who wants it more, to be honest with you, and we’re there we’re going the distance baby.”

George Wythe will see a familiar face in the Class 1 State Semifinals in Grundy. The Maroons fell to them earlier in the year, but when it comes to the playoffs, records are off the table. The game will be played in Wytheville, time pending.