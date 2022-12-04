43º

Chadwell to be the next Liberty Flames football coach

The highly sought after coach is said to be finalizing a multi-year deal

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell talks to his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas in Conway, S.C., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) (Nell Redmond, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – It appears that Jamey Chadwell will be the next head football coach for the Liberty Flames football program. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated was the first to report the news early Sunday morning.

Early reports indicate the deal will have the Chanticleers coach racking in close to $4 Million dollars per year.

In his four seasons leading Coastal Carolina, Chadwell held a record of 39-22, earning a conference title. The team loss to Troy Saturday in the Sun Belt Conference Championship. He also guided the Chanticleers to their only two bowl trips in 2020 and 2021.

The Chadwell hiring news comes a week after Hugh Freeze accepted the Auburn job after taking the Flames program to new heights.

