Croatia beats Japan in penalty shootout at World Cup

Croatia's goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saves from Japan's Maya Yoshida during a penalty shootout at the end of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Japan and Croatia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

AL WAKRAH – Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in his team's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout at the World Cup on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament.

Mario Pasalic converted the clinching penalty for Croatia after the teams were tied at 1-1 after extra time

Livakovic saved penalties from Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitomo and Maya Yoshida.

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports