Virginia Tech women up to No. 7 in AP Top 25

BLACKSBURG, Va. – In what has been one of the better starts to a season in recent years, the Virginia Tech women’s team is seeing its hard work payoff thus far. In the latest AP Top 25 poll, the Hokies moved up to No. 7 in the country--jumping up two spots from last week’s No. 9 ranking.

This is the highest ranking ever in program history and it comes after another great week of hard-fought hoops action. Virginia Tech battled Nebraska in the women’s ACC/Big 10 Challenge, when Georgia Amoore tallied the first triple-double in program history. The Hokies then hit the road for their first true SEC road test--at the Tennessee Lady Vols.

While the Hokies showed dominance from the opening quarter and built a comfortable double-digit lead, the Lady Vols battled back and had a chance to force overtime on the final shot of the game. But with the miss came a Virginia Tech victory, 59-56.

The Hokies have also been dominant on the defensive end, ranking first in the country in scoring defense. They have held opponents to an average of 47 points per game.

Virginia Tech opens ACC play on Wednesday night at Boston College, 7 p.m. tipoff.