Liberty All-American will play in Bowl game

Durrell Johnson says he’s ‘big on loyalty’

John Appicello, Sports Director

Tags: Liberty Flames, Toledo Rockets, Boca Raton Bowl
2nd team All-American senior Durrell Johnson will play in the Boca Raton Bowl. (WSLS-TV/Liberty University Athletics)

Lynchburg, Va. – With at least a half dozen Flames entering the portal after an end of season coaching change, you might expect a senior All-American to opt out of a game that would open up the chance of a potential injury. That’s simply not happening with the program’s first ever FBS football All-American, defensive end Durrell Johnson.

”It shows true character, and who you are when the house is crumbling down based on how everything’s going - right? Me personally, the person I am, I’m not the type of person that if the whole house is crumbling down, - is on fire-- and I’m running out to save myself. I’d rather be down with all my family in the fire then be the one that runs out to save myself. That’s just how I look at it. I’m big on loyalty when things are looking good or when things are looking bad I’m gonna be there, " Johnson says.

Liberty faces 8-5 MAC champion Toledo in the Boca Raton bowl on December 20th. The Flames lost their final three games to finish 8-4. This is their fourth straight bowl appearance. The Flames have been victorious in the previous three since moving to FBS.

