Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter (7) runs up the middle against Toledo during the first half of the Boca Raton Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

ROANOKE, Va. – In the Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, the Liberty Flames came up short against the Toledo Rockets 21-19.

Liberty jumped to a 7-0 lead in the opening quarter behind a Shedro Louis touchdown run. But Toledo responded with 21 unanswered points.

While down by 14 late, the Flames showed fight late with two passing touchdowns. The loss proved to be the first bowl loss for the Liberty Flames.

Toledo racked up 356 yards in offense and dominated on 3rd down conversions.