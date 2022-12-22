Chadwell Inks Highest Recruiting Class in Program History

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty Head Football Coach Jamey Chadwell added 13 new members to his first Liberty team today with the announcement of the Flames’ December signees.

Liberty’s 13-member class is ranked No. 83 by Rivals.com, the highest-ranked recruiting class in program history. The class is also ranked No. 99 by 247Sports and No. 89 by On3.com.

The Flames’ newcomers include four defensive linemen, three offensive linemen, a cornerback, linebacker, quarterback, running back, safety and tight end.

Liberty’s 2023 newcomers list hails from eight different states: Georgia (2), North Carolina (2), South Carolina (2), Tennessee (2), Virginia (2), Alabama (1) and Louisiana (1).

Currently, Liberty’s 13-member 2023 signing class includes seven mid-year enrollees, eight three-star recruits as ranked by 247Sports.com, seven three-star recruits as listed by Rivals and a three-star recruit as listed by ESPN.com.

2023 Flames Football NLI Signees

Vaughn Blue * RB 5-11 195 Mount Pleasant, S.C./

Oceanside Collegiate Academy

Christian Bodnar S 6-0 170 Brandon, Fla./Bloomingdale Sr. HS

Tajh Boyd * OL 6-4 285 Chesapeake, Va./Oscar F. Smith HS

Bo Burklow TE 6-3 235 Brentwood, Tenn./

Christ Presbyterian Academy

TJ Bush * DL 6-3 250 Woodbridge, Va./Freedom HS

Donovan Dozier * DL 6-3 230 Raleigh, N.C./Cardinal Gibbons HS

Aaron Fenimore * OL 6-1 270 Senoia, Ga./East Coweta HS

Tysheik Galloway * DL 6-3 315 Anderson, S.C./Belton Honea Path HS

(Coffeyville CC)

Cal Grubbs OL 6-3 285 Maryville, Tenn./Maryville HS

Jamal Miles CB 6-0 170 Pelham, Ala./Pelham HS

Reese Mooney QB 6-1 205 Denham Springs, La./Denham Springs HS

Eliyt Nairne * DL 6-2 275 Charlotte, N.C./Olympic HS

Olan Robinson LB 6-1 210 Covington, Ga./Newton HS

* - Joined Liberty’s roster for the Spring 2023 semester

2023 Class Roster Breakdown

By Position

Defensive Linemen 4

Offensive Linemen 3

Cornerback 1

Linebacker 1

Quarterback 1

Running Back 1

Safety 1

Tight End 1

By State

Georgia 2

North Carolina 2

South Carolina 2

Tennessee 2

Virginia 2

Alabama 1

Louisiana 1

2023 Football Signing Class Bios

Vaughn Blue, RB, 5-11, 195, Mount Pleasant, S.C./Oceanside Collegiate Academy

Mid-year enrollee who will join the program for the Spring 2023 semester

Also received offers from: Anderson, Charleston Southern, Citadel, Coastal Carolina, Western Kentucky and Wofford

Stats and Honors: Helped Oceanside Collegiate Academy to the Lower State Championship during his senior season … two-time all-state and all-region honoree … finished his senior year with 1,500 all-purpose yards, 167 rushing attempts and 12 touchdowns

Son of Ashley and Justin Fazio

Intended Major: Finance

Christian Bodnar, S, 6-0, 170, Brandon, Fla./Bloomingdale Sr. HS

Three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com

Two-star recruit as ranked by Rivals.com

Also received offers from: Bowling Green, FAU, FIU, Georgia State, Iowa State, Maryland, Middle Tennessee, Rhode Island, Temple, Troy and USF

Stats and Honors: 2021 Defensive Player of the Year … first-team all-conference defensive back … helped Bloomingdale Sr. High School to a regional championship in 2021 and the state semifinals … finished his junior season with 44 tackles … added 27 tackles, including 25 solo stops as a senior … also recorded nine touchdowns during his senior year (four rushing touchdowns and five receiving touchdowns)

Son of Christina Bodnar

Intended Major: Business Management

Tajh Boyd, OL, 6-4, 285, Chesapeake, Va./Oscar F. Smith HS

Mid-year enrollee who will join the program for the Spring 2023 semester

Three-star recruit as ranked by Rivals.com

Also received offers from: Bowling Green, Buffalo, Campbell, Duke, Jackson State, James Madison, Maine, Maryland, Morgan State, Norfolk State, North Carolina A&T and Virginia Tech

Stats and Honors: Helped Oscar F. Smith High School to consecutive state championships

Son of Tanzania Belfield and Tajh Boyd

Intended Major: Computer Engineering

Bo Burklow, TE, 6-3, 235, Brentwood, Tenn./Christ Presbyterian Academy

Three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com

Two-star recruit as ranked by Rivals.com

Also received offers from: Air Force, Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Army, Austin Peay, Ball State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Dartmouth, Eastern Kentucky, Furman, James Madison, Memphis, Miami (Ohio), Middle Tennessee, North Alabama, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee Tech, Tulane, ULM, UT Martin, UCF and Yale

Stats and Honors: Helped Christ Presbyterian Academy to state championships in 2020 and 2021 … three-time All-Region selection … all-state honoree as a senior … finished his junior year with 19 receptions for 315 yards and a touchdown … also added 39 tackles as a junior … finished his senior year with 25 receptions for 352 yards and two touchdowns … also added 72 tackles as a senior, with five interceptions, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble

Son of Cayce and Lee Burklow

Intended Major: Business Finance

TJ Bush, DL, 6-3, 250, Woodbridge, Va./Freedom High School

Mid-year enrollee who will join the program for the Spring 2023 semester

Three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com

Three-star recruit as ranked by Rivals.com

Also received offers from: Coastal Carolina, Maryland, North Carolina, ULM and UNC Charlotte

Stats and Honors: Helped Freedom High School to the state championship title during his senior season … named District and Regional Player of the Year … finished his senior year with 85 tackles, 33.0 tackles for a loss and 29.5 sacks

Son of Angela and Terance Bush

Intended Major: Marketing

Donovan Dozier, DL, 6-3, 230, Raleigh, N.C./Cardinal Gibbons HS

Mid-year enrollee who will join the program for the Spring 2023 semester

Also received offers from: Air Force, Dartmouth, Delaware, Elon, Gardner Webb, James Madison, Lehigh, Mercer, Wofford and Yale

Stats and Honors: Four-time first-team all-conference selection … four-time Defensive Player of the Year … helped Cardinal Gibbons High School to consecutive 4A state championships … finished his junior season with 63 tackles and 18.0 sacks … recorded 39 tackles as a senior, along with 5.0 tackles for a loss, an interception and a fumble recovery

Son of Kesha and Maurice Dozier

Intended Major: Construction Management

Aaron Fenimore, OL, 6-1, 270, Senoia, Ga./East Coweta HS

Mid-year enrollee who will join the program for the Spring 2023 semester

Three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com

Three-star recruit as ranked by Rivals.com

Also received offers from: Appalachian State, Army, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, Elon, ETSU, Fordham, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Holy Cross, Kennesaw State, Louisville, Maryland, Mercer, Middle Tennessee, Missouri State, Navy, Old Dominion, Richmond, Samford, Tennessee Tech, Troy, Tulane, UMass, UNC Charlotte and Wofford

Stats and Honors: Four-year starter … helped East Coweta High School to the Region 2 AAAAAAA championship in 2020 … four-time all-county and all-region selection … AJC All-Metro team … first-team all-state as a junior … preseason all-state as a senior … team captain during his senior season … two-time Georgia Farm Bureau Player of the Week

Son of Jill and Aaron Fenimore

Tysheik Galloway, DL, 6-3, 315, Anderson, S.C./Belton Honea Path HS (Coffeyville CC)

Mid-year enrollee who will join the program for the Spring 2023 semester

Three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com

Two-star recruit as ranked by Rivals.com

Also received offers from: Austin Peay, Bethune-Cookman, Central Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia Southern, Incarnate Word, Jacksonville State, McNeese State, Northern Iowa, Stephen F. Austin, Tarleton State, Tennessee Martin, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech and Western Kentucky

Stats and Honors: Finished the 2022 season at Coffeyville Community College with 36 tackles (14 solo, 22 assisted), 3.5 tackles for a loss and 3.0 sacks … finished his senior season at Belton Honea Path High School with 37 tackles and 5.0 sacks … 23 tackles and 4.0 sacks as a junior … recorded 39 tackles as a sophomore

Son of Nakeisha Jones and Allen Galloway

Intended Major: Business

Cal Grubbs, OL, 6-3, 285, Maryville, Tenn./Maryville HS

Three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com

Three-star recruit as ranked by Rivals.com

Also received offers from: Air Force, Army, Austin Peay, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, ETSU, Louisiana, Miami (Ohio), Middle Tennessee, Navy, Ole Miss, Princeton, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, Tulane, USF, UT Martin and Virginia

Stats and Honors: Three-time all-region honoree … 2022 Region Lineman of the Year … two-time all-state selection … finished his career with 207 knockdowns/cakes and just one sack allowed … helped Maryville High School claim the 2019 state championship, capping off a perfect 15-0 season

Son of Leona and Chip Grubbs

Jamal Miles, CB, 6-0, 170, Pelham, Ala./Pelham HS

Three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com

Three-star recruit as ranked by Rivals.com

Also received offers from: Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Kansas, Marshall, North Alabama, Southern Miss, Troy, Tulane, UAB, Vanderbilt and West Virginia

Stats and Honors: Two-time first-team All-Metro selection … second-team all-state as a senior … finished his senior season with 65 tackles and four interceptions

Son of Dondrea Miles Brown and James Brown

Intended Major: Business

Reese Mooney, QB, 6-1, 205, Denham Springs, La./Denham Springs HS

Three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com

Three-star recruit as ranked by Rivals.com

Three-star recruit as ranked by ESPN.com

Also received offers from: Arkansas, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Colorado, FAU, FIU, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Houston, Illinois, James Madison, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ole Miss, South Alabama, South Florida, Southern Miss, Syracuse, Temple, Toledo, Troy, UAB, UCF, UConn, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and Western Kentucky

Stats and Honors: Helped Denham Spring High School win its first district championship and advanced to the state quarterfinals for the first time in 37 years during his senior year … selected to play in the Red Stick Bowl game … finished his senior year with 1,700 passing yards and 16 touchdowns … all-district and All-Parish as a senior … all-Louisiana Academic team … preseason all-state

Son of Betsy Carmichael and Teddy Mooney

Stepson of Tanya Mooney

Siblings: Sisters – Blakleigh and Harperkate; Brother – Dane

Intended Major: Physical Therapy/Coaching

Eliyt Nairne, DL, 6-2, 275, Charlotte, N.C./Olympic HS

Mid-year enrollee who will join the program for the Spring 2023 semester

Three-star recruit as ranked by Rivals.com

Also received offers from: East Carolina, Georgia State, Holy Cross, Howard, Kent State, Middle Tennessee, Navy, Norfolk State, North Carolina Central, Old Dominion, Rhode Island, Richmond, Tulane, Western Kentucky and Wofford

Stats and Honors: Helped Olympic High School win a pair of conference championships … eight-time Player of the Week honoree … Queen City Senior Bowl selection … Defensive Lineman of the Year … Big 22 selection … three-time all-conference member … preseason All-State honoree … finished his senior season with 103 tackles, 13 sacks, four forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns

Son of Ashanti Burns and Christopher Nairne

Intended Major: Respiratory Therapy

Olan Robinson, LB, 6-1, 210, Covington, Ga./Newton HS