Mikaela Shiffrin chases history: By the numbers

NBC Olympics

(Getty Images)

U.S. Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin is on the verge of making history as she nears Lindsey Vonn’s all-time record for career World Cup wins by a female skier.

Dive into Shiffrin’s accomplishments by the numbers below and take note of her race schedule this week where she will have a chance to match and potentially surpass Vonn on her way to chasing the all-time World Cup win record by any skier, currently held by Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark.

DateEventTime
Jan 5SlalomRun 2 - 2:00p ET
Jan 7Giant SlalomRun 2 - 6:30a ET
Jan 8Giant SlalomRun 2 - 6:30a ET
Jan 10SlalomRun 2 - 2:45p ET on Peacock
AthleteWins
1. Ingemar Stenmark (SWE)86
2. Lindsey Vonn (USA)82
3. Mikaela Shiffrin (USA)81

DiciplineWins
Slalom51
Giant Slalom16
Super-G5
Parallel5
Downhill3
Combined1
DiciplineWins
2022-237
2021-225
2020-213
2019-206
2018-1917
2017-1812
2016-1711
2015-165
2014-156
2013-145
2012-134

Go back to the moment where it all began, when Shiffrin became the youngest Alpine gold medalist in Olympic history at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.

