Mikaela Shiffrin chases history: By the numbers

U.S. Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin is on the verge of making history as she nears Lindsey Vonn’s all-time record for career World Cup wins by a female skier.

Dive into Shiffrin’s accomplishments by the numbers below and take note of her race schedule this week where she will have a chance to match and potentially surpass Vonn on her way to chasing the all-time World Cup win record by any skier, currently held by Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark.

Date Event Time Jan 5 Slalom Run 2 - 2:00p ET Jan 7 Giant Slalom Run 2 - 6:30a ET Jan 8 Giant Slalom Run 2 - 6:30a ET Jan 10 Slalom Run 2 - 2:45p ET on Peacock

Athlete Wins 1. Ingemar Stenmark (SWE) 86 2. Lindsey Vonn (USA) 82 3. Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) 81

SEE MORE: Mikaela Shiffrin one win from women’s World Cup record, ties longest win streak in 25 years

Dicipline Wins Slalom 51 Giant Slalom 16 Super-G 5 Parallel 5 Downhill 3 Combined 1

Dicipline Wins 2022-23 7 2021-22 5 2020-21 3 2019-20 6 2018-19 17 2017-18 12 2016-17 11 2015-16 5 2014-15 6 2013-14 5 2012-13 4

Go back to the moment where it all began, when Shiffrin became the youngest Alpine gold medalist in Olympic history at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.

SEE MORE: Sochi 2014: Mikaela Shiffrin wins slalom gold