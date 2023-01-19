Cavs hand Hokies a 6th straight loss 78-68

Charlottesville, VA. – Kihei Clark had 20 points and became Virginia’s career victories leader as a player with No. 111 as the No. 10 Cavaliers handed Virginia Tech its sixth straight loss, 78-68. Armaan Franklin added 15 points and Jayden Gardner 12 for the Cavaliers (14-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Clark was tied with Mamadi Diane (2017-20) on the overall victories list and with 64 career Atlantic Coast Conference wins. Darius Maddox led the Hokies (11-7, 1-6) with 13 points and Grant Basile had 12. Virginia Tech’s losing streak has come after they won 11 of their first 12 games.