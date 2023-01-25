1st and 10 Trophy Tour: EC Glass’s Michael Thomas Jr.

Lynchburg, Va. – E.C. Glass turned a big corner this year by winning the Region 4D title over perennial power Salem. They did so thanks to plenty of help from junior running back Michael Thomas Jr. Thomas turned in a key Week 9 performance against Rustburg.

The Hilltoppers back rambled for 181 yards and 4 scores on just 18 carries. We call that ‘the Gettysburg Address (four score!) in the Seminole district win. The 1st and 10 trophy tour caught up with Thomas at the home of the Hilltoppers with 10 sports Brooke Leonard doing the honors of handing over the hardware.

Thomas and company are coming off a 12-2 season with the type of results he knew would eventually come.

’’I think it just started to click you know -- everything was happening and my coaches just told me be patient, be patient because I hadn’t broken one before that. So I was just going in that game like this might be the game and if it happens, I’m just gonna go with it so and it happened,” Thomas explained.

“He’s just able to get the extra yards. You can’t put a Band-Aid on it, you gotta put duct tape on it --you know what I mean ? He’s better on defense, that’s where he holds people accountable. He’s that captain on the defensive side of the ball and he gets people lined up and he also shoots the gap and brings pain,” Hilltoppers head coach Jeff Woody says.

Thomas is just a junior, so we expect more big things next season.