E.C. Glass football coach Jeff Woody stepping down

LYNCHBURG, Va. – After eight seasons leading the E.C. Glass football team, head coach Jeff Woody has decided to step down.

“It’s been a pleasure,” said Woody. “It’s been the greatest job in the state of Virginia in regards to administrative support, financial support and these guys getting in the weight room and on the field.”

Woody took over the Hilltoppers program in 2015, earning just one win in his first season. But the tide turned quickly as Glass became a mainstay in the playoffs.

Just this past season, the program reached new heights as it claimed it’s first region title in nearly three decades with a 35-21 win over Salem--putting the Hilltoppers in the VHSL Class 4 State Semifinals for the first time ever. For those efforts, Woody was named the Seminole District and Region 4D coach of the year.

Woody earned 58 wins as the head coach at E.C. Glass. But the relationships he’s built over the past eight years, far outweighs any win or loss, which is why he said it was a tough decision.

“I have to get home,” Woody said. “I’ve missed my children’s practices and my children’s games and I want to fix dinner and want my wife to be happy,” said the husband and father of three.

“Glass will be in good hands and they could do it again. That’s what makes it difficult. I love these guys and will always.”

E.C. Glass is the second Seminole District school Woody has coached at. He led the Brookville Bees program from 2005-2012, making three VHSL State Championship appearances including back-to-back wins in 2011 and 2012.

While being home more often is priority, Woody does have plans to return to coaching.