1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Pulaski Co’s Trevor Burton

Dublin, Va. – Pulaski County knows football, with legendary coaches Joel Hicks and Jack Turner leaving their mark--

And now coach Cam Akers has the reins.

Akers had senior Trevor Burton leading the way in 2022.

The senior running back tore off 308 yards and four touchdowns in a River Ridge battle against visiting Hidden Valley in Week 6.



10 sports Eric Johnson and the ‘Trophy Tour’ traveled to the home of the Cougars to hand over the hardware.

The Cougars’ star credited his teammates -- and specifically the big guys up front for what he was able to accomplish.:

“You know the line -- they did their part, and I did my part and that’s what got me what I gained. We lost a good amount of key players last year and skill position(players), and everything like that, so I just saw an opportunity and I had to step up for it,” Burton explained.

“He got a lot more touches with us this year and I’ll tell you we felt like we could hang our hat on him. He’s a physical runner and he’s reliable and he’s also a very unselfish young man. You just heard him talk about his offensive line. He’s a guy that he’s a great leader for us, he’s a great leader in practice. He’s a great leader on the field,” Cougars head football coach Cam Akers explained.

Burton rushed for

more than 1600 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2022.