Roanoke earns comeback win over Va. Wesleyan on Senior Day

SALEM, Va. – On the day it honored a stellar class of 5 seniors, the Roanoke College men’s basketball team picked up an 80-74 win over Virginia Wesleyan--in comeback fashion.

The Marlins looked to spoil the senior day festivities after opening the game on a 13-2 run. An inside presence, three-pointers and transition buckets highlighted the first half dominance from Virginia Wesleyan. Despite falling behind, Roanoke kept its composure and continued to attack the rim.

Efosa U-Edosomwan led the Maroons with 22 points. He shot 10-of-15 from the field. Roanoke native and Northside high school product Kasey Draper scored 19 second half points and grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double. Joshua McClary and Justin Kuthan had big contributions as well, scoring 15 and 14 points respectively.

Prior to tipoff, Roanoke recognized seniors Kasey Draper, Efosa U-Edosomwan, Brandon Elington, Ethan Rohan and Colin Burns.