W&L women advance to ODAC Finals, Roanoke men fall to Randolph-Macon

SALEM, Va. – In Saturday’s semifinals action of the ODAC tournament, the top-seeded Washington & Lee women cruised to a 71-45 victory over Randolph College.

While the Wildcats show fight early, it was clear that the Generals’ athleticism, quickness and precision were all a step above. Hanna Malik led with 16 points while Mary Schleusner added 15 points, 13 rebounds for the double-double performance.

W&L made 28-of-68 shots in the game to set new program single-season records in field goals made (727) and attempted (1770). The team’s 71 points scored also boosted its season point total to 2,032, which broke the 2018-19 team’s record of 2,016 points.

The Generals will now face Shenandoah on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the ODAC Women’s Championship.

On the men’s side, 4th-seeded Roanoke College fell short to the top-seeded Yellow Jackets of Randolph-Macon 62-50. Roanoke native Kasey Draper led the Maroons with 14 points and while Roanoke out-rebounded R-MC, 14 turnovers proved to be costly.

Miles Mallory poured in 14 points for the nationally-ranked No. 2 Randolph-Macon.